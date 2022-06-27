Woman shot while trying to escape robbery in south San Antonio

Police said a group of friends were sitting in their car at a park getting ready to leave when two people approached them.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot while trying to escape a robbery on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday at Pickwell Park.

Police said a group of friends were sitting in their car at the park getting ready to leave when two people walked up and started "demanding property" from them.

The driver reportedly panicked and took off. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting at the car. A woman in the vehicle, who is in her 20s, was shot in the leg.

The driver parked at a restaurant on Goliad Road and called for help. The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities found multiple shell casings at the park. They did not provide any suspect description.