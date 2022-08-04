Woman shot multiple times inside her apartment

An SAPD investigator confirmed that casings found came from an AK-47 style rifle.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot multiple times inside her westside apartment overnight.

It happened around 3:14 a.m. on the 100 block of San Lino.

Police say a woman in her 30s was inside her first floor apartment when the shots rang out, coming from the rear of her apartment and hitting her in the hand and leg.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to BAMC in critical condition. Police said there were no witnesses, but they have detained the woman's boyfriend for questioning.

Neighbors told police the gunfire sounded like it came from an automatic weapon, and they heard about eight to ten shots.

Officers found about ten shell casings on the ground, confirming what neighbors heard.

The investigator on the scene also confirmed it appears the casings came from an AK-47.

Police don't have a description of the shooter at this time.

No arrests have been made.

