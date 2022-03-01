Woman shot in the leg on I-35 near Starcrest, police say

Police said there were seven bullet holes in her car.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on I-35 Sunday night, police say.

Just after 11:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting at NE Loop 410 and the Starcrest Exit.

Officers said they were dealing with a minor incident when a woman drove through the flares they set up. When they went and talked to the woman, she told them she had been shot.

The woman said she was on I-35 between Rittman Road and Eisenhower Road when someone shot at her, but she couldn't provide any details about who shot at her, police said.