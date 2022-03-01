Woman shot in the leg on I-35 near Starcrest, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on I-35 Sunday night, police say.
Just after 11:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting at NE Loop 410 and the Starcrest Exit.
Officers said they were dealing with a minor incident when a woman drove through the flares they set up. When they went and talked to the woman, she told them she had been shot.
The woman said she was on I-35 between Rittman Road and Eisenhower Road when someone shot at her, but she couldn't provide any details about who shot at her, police said.
Police say there were several bullet holes in her driver's side door and she was hit in the leg and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.