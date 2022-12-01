Woman shot in the leg during drive-by shooting on the west side

Police said a suspect drove by and started firing an unknown amount of shots.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on the city's west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Dolores Avenue.

Police said a suspect drove by and started firing an unknown amount of shots at the woman who was at the home. Authorities also said there were multiple people inside the house at the time of the shooting.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police began to interview witnesses and the search continues for the suspect.