SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a woman’s ex-husband after she was shot through her kitchen window Monday night.

Officers say the 41-year-old woman was in her kitchen a little before 10:00 p.m., when a bullet came through the window and grazed her in the head.

It happened in the 100 block of Cosgrove Street on the southeast side of San Antonio. The woman was taken to SAMMC and is in stable condition.

Police say the woman did not see who fired the shot, but she’d had an argument with her ex-husband earlier in the day.

Investigators are working on tracking down her ex-husband.

