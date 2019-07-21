SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot in the abdomen at the Home 2 Home Suites parking lot on the north side, according to police.

The incident took place Sunday morning around 1 a.m near Loop 1604 East.

Authorities said a man and woman were in the hotel lobby when they began to argue, then walking to the parking lot to continue the disagreement.

The man pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the abdomen, according to police. She was able to get away from the suspect, running into the lobby to ask for help.

She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and police did not release updates following the shooting.