Woman shot in her driveway in Von Ormy; Search for suspect continues

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the woman was pulling into her driveway when two vehicles pulled up.

VON ORMY, Texas — A woman was shot in her driveway in Von Ormy Monday night and deputies say they are still searching for her attackers.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in Kings Row in Von Ormy.

The men got out of their cars and assaulted the woman and shot her. Deputies say the woman was shot in the arm and hand before the gunman took off.

No suspects have yet been arrested and if you know anything about this case, please call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

