Woman shot in head shortly after leaving northeast-side bar, possibly by ex-boyfriend

The 24-year-old woman had just left the bar when a motorcyclist pulled up next to her and fired off several shots.

SAN ANTONIO — A young woman was shot in the head shortly after she left a northeast-side bar late Tuesday night, police say.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 13500 block of O'Connor Road near Fountainwood.

Police say the 24-year-old woman had just left the bar with a friend when a motorcyclist pulled up next to her and fired off several shots at her.

The victim was grazed in the back of the head.

She was able to drive herself back to the bar after she was shot, and called police. She was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

Her passenger was also taken to a local hospital for some minor injuries.

Police say that the victim recognized her shooter as her "possible" ex-boyfriend.

Police are currently looking for that man.

This is a developing story.

