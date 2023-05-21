Woman shot in drive-by while at house party on west-side, police say

The woman is in critical condition after being shot twice, once in head and once in shoulder.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a house party at an apparent drive-by shooting, police say.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Scotty Drive on the west side of town.

The sergeant on the scene says an unknown vehicle drove up to a house where a party was taking place and started shooting.

a woman in her 20s who was standing outside the gathering was hit twice, once in the head and once in the shoulder.

She was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

Evidence so far shows fire was returned before the vehicle drove away.

There's no information on who may have been in the vehicle.

No other Injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.