Woman shot in chest during domestic dispute

The man who shot her fled from the location after the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was seriously injured after getting shot in the shot during what police say was a domestic dispute.

It happened around 12:51 a.m. on the 3400 block of E Southcross on the southeast side of town Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a woman in her late 30s with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Police are saying this was a domestic dispute that escalated.

The male suspect and the victim are in a relationship and were having an argument in their apartment when at some point the man pulled a gun out and shot the woman, according to police.

She was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

The suspect fled and is still on the run.

This is a developing story.

