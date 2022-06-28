Woman shot following shooting near downtown, officials say

Someone who was inside of the vehicle said something to the woman and then shot her in the stomach, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot in the stomach following an argument near downtown Tuesday night, officials say.

Just before 11 p.m., San Antonio police responded to South Flores for a shooting. Officials say a woman was walking on the street when an unknown vehicle approached her.

Someone who was inside of the vehicle said something to the woman and then shot her in the stomach, officials said.