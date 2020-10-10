Woman shot during altercation near Copernicus Park

San Antonio Police believe there were many people in the park at the time of the shooting, so they are working on locating witnesses.

SAN ANTONIO — The cries of an injured woman filled the air at an east San Antonio parking lot after police said she went to the location to call for help when she was shot.

EMS found the victim at a convenience store at Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410 a few minutes after 11 p.m. Friday.

Police found the woman inside a car that had a tire flattened by a bullet and a mirror shattered as well.

Police said the woman had been with a large group of people at a nearby park when some kind of altercation started and many shots were fired.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around a large portion of Copernicus Park at the corner of Lord Road and Semlinger.

Police said the woman was shot in the park and left the scene to call first responders.

Officers said they believe there were numerous people in the park when the shooting started, but everyone scattered, so they were trying to locate eyewitnesses.