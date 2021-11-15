x
Woman shot during a 'moving disturbance' at I-35 and Theo, police say

Police say the man in the second vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman in a car was shot by someone in another vehicle on the south side Monday morning.

The shooting happened just after 7:40 a.m. Monday near I-35 and Theo Avenue.

The woman who was a passenger in the first vehicle got into what police are calling a "moving disturbance" with a man in the second vehicle. Police did not say whether the disturbance involved road rage.

Police say the man in the second vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the woman. A man in the car with that woman drove her to Mission Trails Baptist Hospital. She was later transported to BAMC.

There was a child in the car with the woman who was not hurt.

Police are still looking for the shooter. No arrests have yet been made.

