SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot at while leaving a bar on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. outside a bar on South Flores near Mary Street.

Authorities told KENS 5 the woman was grazed in the hand by the bullet, but is expected to recover.

The shooter took off. The woman reportedly did not know the man.