Man charged with wife's murder remains on the run, sheriff says

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the couple was going through a divorce.

HOUSTON — A man charged with his wife's murder remained on the run as of Sunday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The woman was shot and killed in northeast Harris County just after midnight Saturday.

It shooting happened near warehouses and homes on West Village Drive just east of the Eastex Freeway near Aldine Mail Route Road. The sheriff tells us the couple had recently begun going through a divorce. The victim's family had just set up a new place for her to stay during that separation, but investigators said her husband found her overnight.

“It was, again, that critical time,” Gonzalez said. “We always say that when a person is ending a relationship, sometimes it becomes more volatile and more emotionally charged. And again, it took a tragic turn tonight.”

Gonzalez said the woman's husband, 55-year-old Ever Navarrete, was charged with murder.

Investigators were working to track him down. Investigators said they think he left the scene in a 2002 white GMC pickup truck with Texas license plate PBV-3006.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the sheriff's office.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call 1-800-799-7233 or text the word START to 88788.