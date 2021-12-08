Woman shot and killed after crashing car, shooting at people trying to check on her, police say

People came out of a nearby home to check on the woman and she randomly opened fire on them, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot and killed after she opened fire on three people who checked on her after she crashed her car, police say.

At 9:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Hazel Street to a shooting.

Police said a female was traveling down Hazel Street when she crashed into a parked vehicle.

People came out of a nearby home to check on the woman and she randomly opened fire on them, police said.

Two men and one female victim were transported to local hospitals, one man died at the hospital and the other two are in critical condition.