SAN ANTONIO — A fight outside of the Perfect Score Sports Cantina bar early Sunday morning ended with a woman shot and a man in critical condition.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, an argument just before 2 a.m. Sunday led to a woman striking a man with her car in the parking lot of the bar located in the 6400 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road.

Investigators said the woman began dragging the man around the parking lot with her car before a security guard from the bar pulled his weapon and fired several shots into the vehicle.

The woman sustained two gunshot wounds and lost control of the vehicle before slamming into a parked 18-wheeler. The impact punctured the big rig's gas tank.

She was shot in the neck and arm.

The man beneath the vehicle was able to break free and attempted to run into the street where he collapsed.

The man and woman were both transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAPD detained several witnesses for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KENS