Local News

Woman shoots a gun inside local sports bar hitting man in the foot

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault.
Credit: KENS 5
Shooting at Ojos Locos

SAN ANTONIO — One woman is facing charges after police say she fired a gun inside a south-side sports bar. 

Police received the call around 2 a.m. at the Ojos Locos Cantina off I-35 near Zarzamora. 

Police say a fight broke out inside the bar when a woman pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the ground. Investigators say she was trying to break up the fight. 

The bullet ended up hitting a man in the foot and was taken to the hospital, according to police. 

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault. 

