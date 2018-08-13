"I just heard boom boom, boom, boom and I looked at my arm and my arm was half. Meat and blood sticking out and I hold my hand like this and I get on the knee and lay down.”

That's how Inessa Batyukova describes that fateful night in July. Investigators say the 55-year-old woman was stopped in the fast lane on Highway 90 inside the Medina County line.

PREVIOUSLY: BCSO deputy identified in Medina Co. shooting that left woman in critical condition

Bexar County Deputy Brandon Doege came up on the scene and offered to assist her. According the Medina County Sheriff, Doege's attempt to help was met with anger.

"She was very agitated and stared making threats and moving around and moving toward the deputy. The deputy told her numerous times to show her hands and at some point he felt she had a weapon and he discharged his service weapon,” Sheriff Brown told the media at a press conference after the shooting.

Multiple gunshots landed Batyukova in intensive care. More than a month, later she's out and recovering at home.

"They put two titanium rods in my leg, two titanium rods in my hand,” said Batyukova, describing her recovery.

She tells Eyewitness News that she didn't have a weapon and was turning her back to moon Deputy Doege.

Batyukova says she is bipolar, though she doesn't completely agree with the diagnosis.

Her son told Eyewitness News last month of his mother's condition and that the deputy did not have to react with violence.

Deputy Doege was placed on administrative leave when the shooting happened. Bexar and Medina County said there were no updates they could share on the case at this time. Batyukova says she's healing, but suffers from pain and nerve damage from the shooting.

She recalls what happens that night and stands by her call for justice.

“I wish him to be in the jail for the rest of him life,” she said.

© 2018 KENS