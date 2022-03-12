Woman seriously injured after drive-by shooting at house party, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a drive-by in Converse, police say.
Bexar County Sheriff's, the Converse Police Department and the Converse Fire Department responded to the 8700 block of Trace Creek for a reported shooting around 11:50 p.m.
Deputies were in the area when they heard shots being fired, officials said. They responded to a home where a large house party was taking place. At some point during the party, someone drove by and started shooting at the home.
A woman was shot three times and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.
Officials are working with witnesses to figure out what happened. They say about 25 people were at the party. There were no other injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.