Woman seriously injured after drive-by shooting at house party, police say

A house party was going on when someone drove by and opened fire on the house, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a drive-by in Converse, police say.

Bexar County Sheriff's, the Converse Police Department and the Converse Fire Department responded to the 8700 block of Trace Creek for a reported shooting around 11:50 p.m.

Deputies were in the area when they heard shots being fired, officials said. They responded to a home where a large house party was taking place. At some point during the party, someone drove by and started shooting at the home.

A woman was shot three times and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.