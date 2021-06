Police say that around 3:30 a.m., a woman was driving south on 137 when someone threw a cinder block off of the New Braunfels overpass.

SAN ANTONIO — One woman was seriously hurt after someone threw a cinder block off of an overpass Sunday morning, according to officials.

Police say that around 3:30 a.m., a woman was driving south on 137 when someone threw a cinder block off of the New Braunfels overpass.

The woman was hit by the cinder block causing some serious injuries including a possible broken arm, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital by the San Antonio Fire Department.