Woman seriously burned after house catches on fire north of downtown

The woman was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center with serious burns.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was left with serious burns after her home caught on fire just north of downtown Wednesday night, officials say. 

Around 11 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Elmwood for a hour fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a single story house on fire with smoke and flames coming out of it. A woman who had been burned was standing outside, officials said.

The fire badly damaged the home but officials said they do not know the cause of the fire.

