Woman sentenced to 20 days in jail in death of Tito Bradshaw

In 2019, 35-year-old cyclist Tito Bradshaw was hit and killed by Mason, who was arrested and booked for intoxication assault and driving while intoxicated.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Linda Mason to 20 days in jail, 100 days on house arrest,10 years of probation and one year of a driver's license suspension.

Originally, the district attorney asked for 120 days in jail, but the judge split it up.

Bradshaw's family was afraid Mason would not serve any time in jail.

Since his death, Tito Bradshaw's legacy as an activist for the city's bicycling community has been honored through vigils and honor rides. Students at University of Texas at San Antonio were inspired to make their campus more bike-friendly.