Woman fighting for her life after found shot in the face

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting on the northwest side of town sent one woman to the hospital after she was shot in the face.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Glen Ridge Drive.

Officers found the woman, who is in her 30s, near an abandoned building on Glen Ridge, where they believe she may have been living.

Police say they have two witnesses and know who the supsect is, but they are still trying to locate them.

The woman was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries reported.

