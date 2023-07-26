Woman living in senior community goes weeks without her air conditioning repaired

The apartment complex did give her a portable unit but it only cools down her bedroom. Temperatures in her apartment reached 88 degrees on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — Ruth Stewart lives at the Liv Apartments in the 9000 block of Ingram Rd. Stewart says her A/C issues started back in June.

"Six weeks ago my air conditioning quit working and I had heat in here and humidity, and it was the humidity that I felt most of all. So they came and looked at it and told me that my compressor was out, and to not have it run so I turned it off." Says Stewart

The apartment complex did put a portable unit, but Stewart says it just cools off her bedroom. Stewart says about 3 weeks ago maintenance came out and told here she needed coolant, but weeks later when they added coolant it didn't fix the problem that's when they said she needed a compressor.

Stewart says she likes to keep her apartment at 70 degrees, but when we checked the temperature in her apartment using an infrared thermometer the temperature was 77 degrees before noon.

Stewart's daughter sent us photos of the temperature in the evening time, which reached 88 degrees.

Last week we spoke to the complex who said the compressor would be arriving the next day. Stewart says when they showed up with a new compressor, it turned out to be the wrong one.

Stewart also called 311 to report the problem. The city said they would look into the issue. Stewart says she is not the only one suffering. Her dog Charlie is not having a good time either. She says enough is enough.

"I'd like to see a solution. I think it's time," said Stewart.

We spoke to the apartment management and the corporate office last week, and they told us they are aware of the problem and working on it.

We checked with Stewart again this morning, she said it still wasn't fixed. We reached out to the apartment management again today, they said they are replacing the unit today.