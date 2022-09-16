Woman seen in viral video swimming in the downtown River Walk

The video shows the person swimming across the river before coming up on the edge laughing and smiling.

SAN ANTONIO — A viral TikTok video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk is getting quite a bit of attention.

The TikTok video, posted by @officiallytrippin, has more than 700,000 views and more than 66,000 likes, at last check. The video is below:

According to the San Antonio City ordinance, it is illegal to swim in the River Walk and doing so can earn you a $500 fine.