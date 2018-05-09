SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman is searching for the man she said stood up for her while on a flight from Las Vegas to San Antonio.

Yvette Hernandez said last Thursday, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant asked her to turn off her phone which she said was in already in airplane mode.

"I was just using it as a mirror, really," Hernandez said. "He came up to me in the middle of the conversation and clearly told me that I had to turn off my phone. He mentioned no phone would be allowed and that I could be fined for that. Clearly everyone else was on their cell phone."

She said what happened next quickly escalated when another passenger stepped in.

"He [the passenger] went ahead and tapped him [the flight attendant] on the shoulder, and said, 'why is it that she can't be on her phone and everyone else is clearly on their phone, you know that's not fair,'" Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the two men started yelling at each other and when the plane landed, there were several police officers waiting for the man.

"By far, traumatizing and it was barbaric and the police they didn't need to do all that extra stuff, they didn't need to throw him down," Hernandez said.

She said she was never approached or questioned about the incident.

San Antonio Police Department said the man was taken into custody and later transported to a mental health facility for evaluation. The man has not been charged with a crime at this time.

Hernandez said she just wants to thank the man who went through so much trouble to stand up for her.

Frontier Airlines sent the below statements, regarding the incident:

“Safety is the top priority at Frontier Airlines and we have zero tolerance for anything that threatens the security of our customers or crew. A passenger became disruptive during flight 1144 from Las Vegas to San Antonio on August 30. Police arrested the passenger upon landing in San Antonio. The FBI is investigating because part of the incident occurred inflight. Out of respect for the investigation, we defer to the FBI for any further details.

Frontier Airlines follows FAA regulations regarding the use of cell phones or other small handheld devices inflight. The devices may be used throughout the flight but the transmitter must be turned off once the cabin door is closed for departure. The taking of photos or video is allowed unless it is being done in a manner that makes a passenger or crewmember uncomfortable, or if it is determined by the crew to be a safety of flight issue.”

© 2018 KENS