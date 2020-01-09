Woman says 'irreplaceable memorabilia is now ruined' after apartment water leak

When crews arrived, they found a heavy amount of water coming from a second story building.

SAN ANTONIO — An apartment complex water leak has damaged three units, the San Antonio Fire Department said. And one of the residents affected says her irreplaceable memorabilia is now ruined because of it.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mission Del Rio Apartment Homes on VFW Boulevard on the city's south side.

When crews arrived, they found a heavy amount of water coming from a second story building. Authorities said the water leak was coming from a wall in a vacant unit.

SAFD said there was about six inches of standing water in the second story unit. The water began seeping down into apartments below.

Residents were not evacuated, but some experienced water damage, authorities said.

One woman told KENS 5 that her bed was covered in water. It also got into a special chest of hers containing memorabilia from her grandmother. She says some of the irreplaceable items are ruined.