Woman rushed to hospital after being shot in drive-by shooting

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A woman was rushed to a hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 11100 block of Fowler Road at a home with ten people inside, including children.
BCSO said a woman in her 40s had suffered one gunshot wound, but numerous shell casings were found on the street. The woman was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
Authorities said the vehicle description, suspects are unknown at this time.
RELATED: 19 people injured, 6 rescued from Maryland home after tree falls on garage during strong storms