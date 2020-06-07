Woman rushed to hospital after being shot in drive-by shooting

BCSO said a woman in her 40s had suffered one gunshot wound, but numerous shell casings were found on the street.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A woman was rushed to a hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 11100 block of Fowler Road at a home with ten people inside, including children.

BCSO said a woman in her 40s had suffered one gunshot wound, but numerous shell casings were found on the street. The woman was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.