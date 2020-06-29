Woman rescued from wrecked car in downtown

Rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to free the driver, who witnesses said swerved at the last minute to exit.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being rescued from a rollover crash late Sunday night in downtown near the Alamodome.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. as she was traveling southbound on I-37 near Commerce Street, according to investigators. Witnesses told police they saw the woman swerve at the last second to exit, but she instead hit the guard rail head-on and spun into the main lanes.

The crash caused the driver, a woman in her 30's, to be trapped. It took rescue crews from the San Antonio Fire Department about 15 minutes to free her from the wreckage using the Jaws of Life. She was then taken to University Hospital.