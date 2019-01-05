SAN ANTONIO — One woman is lucky to be alive following an accident at Bandera Road and Evers Road this morning on the city's northwest side.

The accident occurred just after 3 a.m.

According to police, the driver drove off the road hitting a metal guard rail, flipping the car on its side.

Two cars pulled over, one carrying two young men who filmed the wreck on their phone and another carrying an off-duty St. Mary's University police officer.

The off-duty officer asked the two young men if someone was in the car, to which they responded yes.

He ran over to the car as it caught fire and worked to cut the seat belt away from the driver, pulling her out just before the flames reached her feet.

As the driver was pulled away from the car, the car became totally engulfed in seconds.

The woman was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.