SAN ANTONIO — Years of pain and emotion were on full display in a Bexar County courtroom.

Family members heard in graphic detail what happened the night their loved ones were killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Tuesday, the accused Silvia Herrera entered a guilty plea. Now the question isn’t 'did she do it,' but how much time she’ll serve.

She’s accused of being drunk behind the wheel and plowing into a car stopped at a traffic light, killing two people, Nick Ramirez and Lauren Molina back in 2015. The wreck happened on the loop 410 access road at Highway 151.

Tuesday, we heard from police and EMS who were first to arrive at the scene. They described in great detail finding an SUV and a sedan at the scene.

EMS found Herrera crying then and left her to attend to the car she was accused of hitting.

Inside, an SAPD officer found Ramirez and Molina in the back, dead, and two survivors in the front fighting for their lives.

The officer and family of the victims were emotional in court as he describes the pain of not being able to help the people pinned inside the car.

Herrera is facing two charges of intoxication manslaughter and one charge of intoxication assault.

The sentencing phase will continue as witnesses are called to described what led up to that tragic night.

© 2018 KENS