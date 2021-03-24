Woman passes away after house fire on the east side

When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story home in flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has passed away after she was rescued from her burning home on the city's east side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Runnels Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story home in flames. Family members were reportedly in front of the home, telling authorities that someone was still inside.

Firefighters pushed through the flames and found the woman inside. They were able to pull her out and transport her to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

SAFD later confirmed the woman passed away.

Authorities were able to extinguish the flames, but the home is completely destroyed. The fire did spread to the house next door, filling the house with smoke.

The cause of the fire was not reported.