Have you seen her? San Antonio Police need help locating missing woman

The 43-year-old woman was last seen on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. Police say her disappearance "poses a credible threat to her own health and safety."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department needs your help to find a missing woman. A CLEAR Alert was activated after she was last seen on Sunday afternoon on the northeast side.

Georgeanna Dee Burchfield, 43, is described as 5’02” and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to SAPD, she was last seen at 4:18 p.m. at Randolph Boulevard and North Weidner Road, in a white 2009 Saturn Outlook. The vehicle has a TX license plate: LXC5334.

SAPD said that her disappearance "poses a credible threat to her own health and safety."