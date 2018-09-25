SAN ANTONIO — A woman who went missing from St. Martinville, Louisiana could possibly be in the San Antonio area, according to investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Keshia D. Sylvester, 29, was last seen between September 22 and 23 in the Breaux Bridge area of St. Martin Parish just southeast of Lafayette.

Investigators said there's a possibility that Sylvester could be in Houston or San Antonio.

Sylvester weighs 145 pounds, standing at 5 feet 2 inches.

If you have any information on her disappearance or whereabouts contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 394-3071 or message them on their Facebook page.

