Woman missing from downtown Houston for two weeks

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a woman that has been missing since October 30.
Shawday Paul was last seen downtown on the 700 block of Main Street.
The 28-year-old is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown eyes and dark brown skin. There is no information on what she was wearing before she went missing, but police say she had long black and blonde braids when she was last seen.
Anyone with any information on Shawday’s whereabouts should call Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.