Woman leads deputies on chase through downtown San Antonio, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A woman led deputies on a chase through downtown San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said a deputy was attempting to pull over the woman on Frio Street. But, the driver reportedly refused, and took off.

That led BCSO on a chase through downtown. She eventually crashed on the Interstate 35/Interstate 10 interchange.