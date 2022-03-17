x
Woman leads deputies on chase through downtown San Antonio, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A woman led deputies on a chase through downtown San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said a deputy was attempting to pull over the woman on Frio Street. But, the driver reportedly refused, and took off.

That led BCSO on a chase through downtown. She eventually crashed on the Interstate 35/Interstate 10 interchange.

She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It's still not clear why she took off, but deputies said they suspect DWI.

