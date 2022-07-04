BCSO: Woman leads deputies on high-speed chase before crashing into pole

The woman has been charged with reckless driving and evading arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman led Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase through town overnight.

The pursuit started on Interstate 10 at Wurzbach Road around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

BCSO said the woman led deputies on more than a four-mile chase south from I-10 near Clower and Vance Jackson before she crashed into a pole near houses. Deputies said she reached speeds up to100 MPH.

Authorities said the woman is in her 40s and there was another person in the car. However, that passenger ran and BCSO was unable to find them.