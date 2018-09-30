SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed and a man is on life support after police were called to an apartment near the Medical Center.

Police were called to the Sonoma Canyon Apartments in northwest San Antonio at about 6:30 Sunday morning after someone noticed blood on an apartment door and porch.

When an officer arrived, he discovered the body of a woman in front of the apartment. Upstairs, officers found a man covered by a sheet with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in the ICU on life support, according to police.

Neither victim has been identified, but police said they are both white and 25 to 35 years old.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

