SAN ANTONIO — A woman driving on I-35 in the downtown area was killed Saturday evening in a violent rollover crash.

San Antonio Police say the car was exiting from I-35 south onto Frio Street, when the driver hit a concrete wall and the car fell from the ramp to the street below.

The vehicle flipped, and the woman, who police say wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected. Even though her vehicle came to rest in the grass behind the fire station, her injuries were too critical. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say her passenger, a woman who was wearing a seat belt, was conscious when first responders arrived. She was transported to SAMMC in stable condition.

