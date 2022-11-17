Woman killed in rollover crash near downtown, BCSO says

It happened just before 3 a.m. on I-35 South at the Frio exit.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed in a rollover crash near downtown early Thursday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reported that a car had flipped over the concrete barrier at I-35-South at the Frio exit on the large circular turnaround. just before 3 a.m.

According to BCSO, deputies noticed a driver going 40 mph on the interstate and told them to pullover using a loudspeaker. Deputies say it looked like the driver was going to pull over, but then decided to lead deputies on a chase instead.

As soon as the chase began, it was cancelled because the vehicle crashed, flipping over a concrete barrier.

BCSO says the 19-year-old driver has felony warrants out iof Tyler, Texas.

His female passenger was killed in the crash. Her age has not been provided.

Officials say the car crashed into a memorial from one that occurred at this location last year.

This is an ongoing ivestigation.

