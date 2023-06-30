Woman killed in hit-and-run while pushing basket across the street

She was reportedly walking with another woman when a vehicle hit the woman pushing the basket. That driver did not stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman pushing a basket across the street on the south side late Thursday night was hit by a vehicle and killed, police said.

The woman was walking at South Flores and Genevieve around 11:20 p.m. She was reportedly walking with another woman when a vehicle hit the woman pushing the basket. That driver did not stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the other woman was not hurt and has not been helpful to the investigation.

Traffic investigators responded to the scene to look into what happened.

Police do not have a vehicle description.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.