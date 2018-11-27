LIVE OAK — A woman is dead after a fast-moving fire in Live Oak, despite her husband's frantic efforts to save her.

The fire broke out around 10:00 p.m. Monday on Mountain Shadows Street.

Family members say the woman's husband was sleeping inside the home when it started. His wife reportedly woke him up, banging on the bathroom door. He tried to save her but the flames were too intense.

The man went to neighbors for help, but they were not able to get to her, according to the family members. Fire crews arrived and got her out of the house, but they were unable to resuscitate her.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

