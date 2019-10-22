SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to a car accident on the far west side Monday night.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. in the 8300 block of Marbach Road near Horal Street.

Police said the driver of a white Mazda was traveling eastbound on Marbach when the driver of a white Hyundai pulled out in front of the vehicle.

All four occupants in the Mazda were taken to University Hospital and the driver of the Hyundai was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills.

One of the passengers in the Mazda was pronounced dead at the hospital an hour after the crash. Authorities have not identified the victim.