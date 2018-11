SAN ANTONIO — I-10 westbound was closed for a portion of early Sunday afternoon after a fatal crash near Ralph Fair Road.

According to the Leon Springs Fire Department, the crash involved just one vehicle.

The driver has been identified as 56-year-old Lynette Armstrong. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Traffic was affected in both directions, but by 4:30 p.m., more than four hours after the crash was reported, traffic was back to its normal flow.

