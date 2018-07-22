SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person has died and four others were injured in an accident involving three cars Saturday night.

It happened at Huebner and Eckhert on the northwest side of town around 11:15 p.m. Police say a Dodge Challenger T-boned an SUV. Police say another vehicle hit the SUV. That other vehicle left the scene without stopping.

Five people were taken to University Hospital. The medical examiner confirmed Sunday afternoon one woman died in the crash. The others were reportedly in serious condition at the time of the crash, but there is no update on their conditions.

Police are still investigating the accident.

