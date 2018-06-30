San Antonio Police confirm a woman was killed in a rollover accident at I-35 near New Laredo Highway Saturday.

The accident was reported at 12:05 p.m. Saturday. The highway will be closed in both directions until at least 3:00 p.m.

Police say the accident was caused by a blowout tire. A family of six was inside the vehicle. A woman in her mid-50's was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a 16-year-old was transported to SAMMC in critical condition. An 8-year-old child and a 3-year-old child were also injured and taken to University Hospital. The 3-year-old child was in a carseat. Their conditions are not known.

Two other adults were in the car, and they did not require hospitalization.

KENS 5's Sue Calberg is at the scene gathering information and further updates will be added as they are received.

Tragic fatal accident 35 southbound south of Cassin. SUV rolled over #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/ggsNnNuF5s — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) June 30, 2018

© 2018 KENS