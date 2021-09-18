Woman killed following altercation in motel parking lot; police search for suspects

A disturbance occurred between the victim and some acquaintances who were in the parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after an altercation took place at a west-side motel, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a motel in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90 West.

The 28-year-old victim was staying the motel with another person. A disturbance occurred between the victim and some acquaintances who were also there in the parking lot.

The victim reportedly attempted to break up the fight when another woman walked away to call someone on her phone. Shortly after, a blue Dodge Ram truck pulled into the parking lot.

Someone in the vehicle, reportedly the driver, began firing towards the victim. She was shot in her upper body. Bullets also hit a window and two doors of two separate rooms to the motel.

The woman who walked away to use her phone got into the suspect's vehicle and the driver took off westbound on Highway 90.

The group of people who had been arguing also fled the location in a white sedan, police said.

There were multiple witnesses and the investigation is in progress.