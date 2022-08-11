Woman taken to hospital after train crushes her foot

Police said the woman was on the track when a passing train crushed her foot.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to a hospital after being run over by a train, the San Antonio Police Department said.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday on the railroad crossing near Culebra and Fredericksburg Road.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Authorities said she is in her mid-30s or early 40s.

SAPD said they aren't sure why the woman was sitting so close to the tracks.

