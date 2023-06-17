Woman injured in crash with wrong-way driver, police say

Police say the driver was going east in the westbound lanes of Highway 90 near Loop 1604 around 12:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a crash with a driver going the wrong way early Saturday morning.

Police say the driver was going east in the west-bound lanes of Highway 90 near Loop 1604 around 12:30 a.m. The woman crashed into that driver head-on.

Fire crews had to use the jaws of life to cut both drivers out of their cars. Once they were out, they were rushed to the hospital. Both of them are in critical condition.

Police are still trying to figure out why the other driver was going the wrong way and no charges have been filed.

